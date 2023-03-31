Undercover: New York City to Roxham Road

E-transfer (Canada):

One week prior to the official “closing” of Canada’s infamous illegal border crossing at Roxham Road, I made the journey from New York City to show you how easy it was to get into Canada with no documents.

Fellow journalist Alexa Lavoie and I spent a few days in NYC to investigate immigrants making the journey from the Big Apple to Canada, illegally. What we discovered wasn’t exactly surprising, but shocking to see firsthand.

People were desperately trying to get on a bus without any tickets. People were using old tickets from previous trips and some of those same people were sleeping in the bus station.

We spoke with individuals from Nicaragua, Haiti, Zanzibar and Columbia just to name a few. They all had one goal in mind: enter Canada through Roxham Road.

To fully grasp this situation, I made the journey from NYC myself. Almost every passenger on the bus got off in Plattsburgh. Once in Plattsburgh, taxi drivers awaited offering rides to Roxham Road. Just like that, I was at the illegal border crossing. Watch the full report to find out more.

