This UN bureaucrat is openly sharing her plan to censor the internet
Melissa Fleming takes issue with criticism directed towards the UN, specifically its peacekeepers, who she feels are unjustly targeted by online disinformation.
This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 18, 2023.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra analyzed a recent speech by UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, at the Nobel Prize Summit, outlining a plan to "heal our troubled information ecosystem."
In her talk, Fleming expressed her disappointment that the media can't be dominated by elite players anymore. "Now, she has to do with independent media and worst of all, individual citizens," Ezra commented. "Yuck."
Fleming went on to discuss social media's 'dark side,' which she blamed for people opposing unvetted mass migration. She then discussed medical misinformation, but equated people opposing traditional treatments for breast cancer to those asking questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.
"They keep using that word, hate," Ezra said. "But my experience is that the hate comes from those trying to force things on people like vaccines and threatening people with punishments if they made a different personal choice."
