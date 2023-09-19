This UN bureaucrat is openly sharing her plan to censor the internet

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra analyzed a recent speech by UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, at the Nobel Prize Summit, outlining a plan to "heal our troubled information ecosystem."

In her talk, Fleming expressed her disappointment that the media can't be dominated by elite players anymore. "Now, she has to do with independent media and worst of all, individual citizens," Ezra commented. "Yuck."

Fleming went on to discuss social media's 'dark side,' which she blamed for people opposing unvetted mass migration. She then discussed medical misinformation, but equated people opposing traditional treatments for breast cancer to those asking questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

"They keep using that word, hate," Ezra said. "But my experience is that the hate comes from those trying to force things on people like vaccines and threatening people with punishments if they made a different personal choice."