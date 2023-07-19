The US government got caught violating First Amendments rights en masse — and wants to keep doing it

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra delved into the internal American crisis in a feature with Ben Weingarten, Senior Contributor to The Federalist and columnist at Newsweek.

Ben explained the context of a recent ruling in the case of Missouri v. Biden, what he described as the landmark digital free speech case to date. The suit, filed by multiple state attorneys general and joined by some of the figures known for their role in the Great Barrington Declaration, alleged that the federal government coerced and colluded with social media platforms to censor Americans en masse.

"What they revealed in just the discovery in this case, which led up to this initial ruling from the judge, revealed the greatest censorship regime arguably in the history of mankind," Ben said. The judge in this case, U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty, has already indicated that the plaintiffs are likely to prevail on the merits, and that that this effort was a massive First Amendment violation.

Doughty issued a preliminary injunction freezing government speech policing directly and by proxy, which was then appealed by the government in a request for a stay of the order. The government essentially is stating that they have the right to continue to censor you, explained Ben. "They believe that what they did was not the greatest, not impose the greatest censorship regime in world history arguably, but that they ought to be able to continue doing it."

