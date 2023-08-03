University of Lethbridge sued for caving to woke mob and cancelling event

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Laws follow culture and culture, like it or not, tends to follow academic trends. That is why is it so critical to fight against homogenized thought within universities and to insist that they serve as grounds for fruitful discussions and the free exchange of ideas, instead of centres for indoctrination.

Rebel News joined former Mount Royal University (MRU) Professor Marco Navarro-Génie some time ago to discuss the woke infiltration of universities and the termination of professors, like his former MRU colleague Frances Widdowson, who dared to question the academic Zeitgeist. You can also hear more about Frances Widdowson’s termination in her own words in the interview we conducted with her by clicking here.

Widdowson, who lost her professorship at MRU for being an outspoken critic of wokeism and for looking objectively at Indigenous issues in Canada, is not one to shy away from attempts at censorship. She is now joining Dr. Paul Vimitz, a University of Lethbridge (UofL) philosophy professor as well as a student from the UofL as plaintiffs in a Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) lawsuit over the cancellation of an event due to woke pressure.

The lawsuit against UofL, which was filed July 26, 2023, stems from a talk ironically named, “How Woke-ism Threatens Academic Freedom” which was originally scheduled to take place on February 1, 2023. The presentation was approved with full transparency and only cancelled when pressures from the community called for it to be cancelled, which amounts to censorship and goes a long way to proving the validity of the intended subject of the event.

I was joined by the president of the JCCF John Carpay to discuss the basis for this legal challenge and the pivotal importance of maintaining academic integrity within our post-secondary learning institutions.

While universities certainly play a pivotal role in shaping culture, so does news and media, and that is why Trudeau’s Liberal government is going out of their way to control the information that you can access.

It is more essential than ever to preserve independent media so please consider becoming a RebelNews+ subscriber. You will get access to our exclusive full-length shows with Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid in addition to unlocking our incredible lineup of documentary films that you can’t see anywhere else.