University professor fired for questioning woke narratives

Professor Frances Widdowson, who dared to question the Black Lives Matter movement and even argued on an academic basis that despite overwhelming negatives there were some positive outcomes as a result of residential schools, was fired following complaints from other staff and after an online petition calling for her termination received over 6,000 signatures.

It will come as no surprise to most that the overwhelmingly progressive academic world is becoming increasingly homogenized in their ideological uniformity. Universities were once places where ideas intersected and where divergent opinions were hotly debated. The best ideas prevailed; the rest fell by the wayside. Those days are long gone, and sadly the conversations — or lack thereof — in academic circles set the tone for society at large. The lack of dialogue in culture, the thought-policing of conservative perspectives and the rapidly-emerging dominance of progressivism all started within the universities.

What is particularly shocking about this story is that Frances Widdowson is far from a conservative stalwart — in fact, she would likely be considered by most a left-wing progressive. Now, the academic left is even cancelling their own if they dare step out of line, if they dare ask questions. The left's dogma is simply not to be challenged.

I joined the president of the Haultain Research Institute and former Mount Royal University professor Marco Navarro-Génie to discuss Frances Widdowson’s story and to talk about the widespread decline of universities.

