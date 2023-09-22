Update: Calgary Police Seek Public Help Identifying 16 Involved in Violent Eritrean Clash

Twitter / GurpreetSSahota

Tensions between pro and anti-Eritrean-government supporters erupted in a planned melee in the community of Falconridge in Calgary on September 2, 2023. Local businesses were damaged and store owners and community members were horrified as the conflict erupted in a suburban shopping district, with many across Calgary equally shocked to learn of the violent altercation via the following police tweet:

At approximately 5 p.m., today, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, officers responded to the northeast community of Falconridge for reports of two groups engaged in violence. It is believed up to 150 people were initially involved. Upon arrival,… pic.twitter.com/IqI4d2AvVq — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) September 3, 2023

Many we spoke with criticized Calgary Police for their soft-handed treatment of the combatants, especially in light of the firm law enforcement authorities employed against pastors and peaceful freedom protesters throughout COVID-19. With weeks having passed and no major updates, questions remained as to when the police would take meaningful action, lay charges and make abundantly clear that foreign conflicts and urban political warfare have no place on Calgary streets.

We reached out to the Calgary Police Service who confirmed that a task force is working diligently on the case and that a significant number of charges are expected within weeks.

Police also recently published the following release requesting public assistance to identify sixteen persons of interest in relation to the incident:

We are requesting assistance from the public to identify persons of interest as we investigate the violence, and property damage associated with the violent clash that occurred in the city’s northeast on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. If you can identify any individuals shown on this page, we are interested to learn more about them and their involvement in the incident. If you are on this page, we encourage you to come forward. Email any information directly to Calgary Police Service investigators at [email protected]. When providing information, please reference the identification number below the photo.

The release does indicate that the police are working on enforcement but details are still sparse. Whether others have already been identified and charges are pending, or if they are only seeking these sixteen individuals is unclear. Calgarians surely expect, especially with affirmations from the provincial government that violent crime will not be tolerated, that more than sixteen people will face charges in a melee involving as many as one hundred and fifty members of the Eritrean community.

Rebel News reporters Drea Humphrey and Adam Soos reacted to the update on Friday's edition of the Rebel News Daily Roundup. We will continue to bring you the details of this story and others on the need to restore law and order in cities across Canada at FixOurCities.com.