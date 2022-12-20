EXCLUSIVE: US borders are wide open, tour of the El Paso border wall

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News is on the ground in El Paso, Texas reporting on the invasion at the US southern border and we have discovered that the border separating El Paso from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico is wide-open.

Illegal immigrants can easily pass through sections of the border and make their way into the United States. The border wall has holes in the fencing and Border Patrol is nowhere in sight. Individuals looking to enter into the United States know this and take advantage of the opportunity.

Follow along for a tour of the US southern border wall in El Paso, Texas.

For more exclusive coverage of the crisis at the US Southern Border and to support our independent journalism, go to RebelBorderReports.com.