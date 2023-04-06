US government agency in charge of setting standards bans unwoke terminology

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has issued a new guide regulating language use among federal employees, prohibiting specific words and phrases deemed to carry racial or gendered connotations.

In a bid to promote the Biden administration’s woke agenda, NIST has released a comprehensive guide on language usage for federal employees.

The guide discourages the use of words like “blacklist” or “whitelist” because of their alleged racial connotations, as well as terms that assign gender to inanimate objects, such as “male/female connectors.”

The “Inclusive Language Guidance” document provides scientists and staff with a list of words and phrases deemed appropriate and inclusive. It advises against the use of biased terms, such as “master/slave,” which perpetuate negative stereotypes or unequal power relationships.

It also recommends avoiding the identification of an individual's gender unless necessary for comprehension and avoiding condescending or reductive descriptive terms.

Jennifer Huergo, a NIST spokesperson, stated that the guidance was primarily designed to benefit NIST staff experts involved in the development of documentary standards.

“Use of inclusive language helps to avoid potential gaps in understanding that could arise from the use of colloquial or idiomatic expressions that are rooted in particular historical events or regional dialects,” she said.

This NIST guide comes on the heels of other language policing efforts across US government and academic institutions.

Anna Taylor, a communications director and diversity, equity, and inclusion champion at technology company Phenomenex, created a guide called “Evolving From Violent Language” to assist those seeking to use more positive and inclusive language.

The guide offers alternative phrases for various expressions, including “I won't avoid it any longer” to replace “I'll bite the bullet” and “Can you send me an email?” instead of “Can you shoot me an email?”

Despite the pushback and criticism from those who believe these efforts are excessive, the push for inclusive language is unlikely to stop.