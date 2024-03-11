US Military evacuates non-essential personnel from Haiti as country spirals into anarchy
'At the request of the Department of State, the U.S. military conducted an operation to augment the security of the U.S. Embassy at Port-au-Prince, allow our Embassy mission operations to continue, and enable non-essential personnel to depart,' U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
Over the weekend, violent gangs attempting to seize control of Port-au-Prince forced the U.S. military to remove non-essential staff from Haiti.
The precarious state of the island nation teeters on the brink of failure following the incursion of gangs into the Port-au-Prince jail, releasing thousands of criminals into the nation's streets. The impoverished country has faced a series of calamities ranging from significant earthquakes to political murders, the Daily Wire reports.
Gangs have targeted the main international airport and police stations, raided ports and buildings, and obstructed the delivery of humanitarian assistance.
“The current security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement. “We are aware that there are few or no commercial options to depart Haiti safely at this time. As they become available, we urge U.S. citizens to take advantage of them.”
“The U.S. Embassy’s ability to assist U.S. citizens is severely limited,” the statement added.
The Biden administration has advised Americans in Haiti to steer clear of crowds, maintain a low profile, be ready to stay indoors for an extended period at any given time, avoid going out after dark, and keep an eye on local news for updates on areas experiencing violence, protests, or disturbances.
