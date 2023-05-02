US Navy tapped active-duty drag queen 'Harpy Daniels' to attract new recruits

Instagram

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In an effort to engage a broader audience through popular social media platforms and tackle severe recruiting challenges, the US Navy tapped Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, an active-duty drag queen known by the stage name Harpy Daniels, in its Digital Ambassador pilot program.

Kelley announced his involvement as the first "Navy Digital Ambassador" in a November 2022 social media post, detailing his journey from performing on deck in 2018 to becoming a leader and advocate for LGBTQ causes, the Daily Caller reported.

The US Navy is officially a joke. pic.twitter.com/377hqBNhBE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 2, 2023

Running from October 2022 to March 2023, the Digital Ambassador initiative aimed to explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates, according to a Navy spokesperson. The program's evaluation is ongoing, determining its future form.

The spokesperson confirmed that Kelley and the other four active-duty personnel who participated as Digital Ambassadors received no compensation, and no promotional or recruiting materials were created. Kelley frequently posts videos on Instagram and TikTok, highlighting his shows and sharing his experience of finding acceptance in the Navy.

Kelley began performing in drag before joining the Navy and continued to do so during his service, boosting morale and showing support for LGBTQ+ service members. He views his performances as a tribute to service members who faced harassment, bullying, or expulsion during the Don't Ask, Don't Tell era, emphasizing the importance of representation within the military.

The Navy's latest DEI policy updates focus on recruiting and retaining soldiers by fostering an inclusive culture and ensuring personnel feel connected to their mission and leaders. The Navy aims to increase its size to 347,000 officers and enlisted sailors by 2024, up from the 341,736 serving in fiscal year 2023.

Despite meeting its recruiting targets in fiscal year 2022, the Navy faces a 16% or 6,000 recruit shortfall in its 2023 goal for enlisted sailors. To attract a more diverse and talented workforce, the Navy is evaluating its compensation package, admission requirements, and recruitment strategies, including advertising and career events.

The Navy produced a series of ads tailored for a Gen-Z audience on social media platforms, US Naval Institute reported.