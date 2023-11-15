Vaccine confidence wanes as public trust in health authorities dwindles

Last week, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report that showed vaccine exemption rates for childhood vaccinations are at an all-time high.

The data highlights national coverage for select vaccines and exemptions from school vaccine requirements in kindergarteners for the 2022/2023 school year.

It showed that national coverage for state-required vaccines among kindergartners dropped from 95% to around 93%, with a 0.4 percentage point increase in the exemption rate to 3.0% and in 10 states, exemption rates surpassed 5%.

The CDC claims that this implicates the public health practice of mass vaccinating children against vaccine-preventable diseases like polio, diphtheria, measles, mumps and pertussis.

They also state that exemption rates greater than 5% “increase the risk for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.”

This represents a year-over-year drop of one percentage point in vaccine coverage since 2020/2021 – the year of the COVID-19 hysteria.

The CDC claims that “National MMR coverage among kindergarten students remained below the Healthy People 2030 target of 95% for the third consecutive year.”

While there does not appear to be any scientifically valid evidence for the establishment of that arbitrary percentage, there is ample information on how to maintain that coverage. A big part of it is summary evidence showing that requiring vaccines for school entry increases vaccination uptake.

It’s just a little casual coercion.

In addition, there are “evidence-based resources” available that detail the most effective ways to nudge people into compliance with vaccination. There is no information available to justify that 95% uptake percentage, other than the fact that it’s guidance issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO recommends 95% coverage to prevent measles outbreaks, even though their website also lacks scientific evidence to support that threshold. They do, however, mention the Immunization Agenda 2030 three times, with an emphasis that vaccination uptake is at an all-time low globally.

So, what about Canada?

The most recent Canadian data comes from 2021, called the childhood National Immunization Coverage Survey (cNICS). It’s structured differently than the CDC’s, but the demographics for seven year olds, the demographic mostly closely related to the CDC’s kindergarten exemption group, has also seen a drop in vaccine uptake.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) also sets a 95% vaccine uptake goal, which hasn’t been achieved since the cNICS began in 2013 for any pathogen other than rubella. And since 2019, almost all vaccine uptake except rubella and varicella (chickenpox) has declined.

The trend seems to continue across various jurisdictions. In Ontario, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health said that “roughly 6,300 of the health unit region’s 20,000 students scheduled for immunization still have incomplete records.” That represents 31.5% of students.

The Middlesex London Health Unit in Ontario saw vaccine uptake cut in half! As reported in January of this year, the health unit said that “in the 2018-19 school year, 98 percent of Grade 2 students were vaccinated against measles. This year, 51 percent were immunized.”

That’s a massive drop, and could be why the Government of Canada put out two different video campaigns on childhood vaccines, like this one, urging parents to “trust the facts.”

Public Health’s mismanagement in responding to COVID-19 has significantly marred their reputation.

From devastating lockdowns and detrimental school closures to inconsistent messaging on masking and vaccine efficacy, there's been a continued disregard for individual choice and autonomy. The suppression of early treatment options has heightened the public's awareness of compromised medical research and the purported “experts” that everyone was supposed to blindly trust.

Health authorities enforcing a "one size fits all" approach have silenced dissent, eroded public trust and have ultimately led people to seek health empowerment outside the pharmaceutical complex.

With public health increasingly aligning with political science rather than following evidence-based best practices, and becoming increasingly captured by pharmaceutical interests, a growing number of people are seeking liberation from the grip of Big Pharma.