Vaccines are “interchangeable”, says Manitoba chief public health officer
Manitoba’s chief public health officer told media today that "we're not concerned with interchanging” Pfizer and Modern COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Today in Manitoba, 73 per cent of all eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 25 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.
Dr. Brent Roussin addressed the concerns of a “Pfizer supply slowdown,” and stated that if your first dose was Pfizer, you could accept Moderna as your second dose:
“...we're not concerned with interchanging those vaccines, so I'm not sure if that's what the question is... so we're going to use the vaccine that we have available.
“We know that they're interchangeable, should something arise... so again, [our] vaccine rollout is moving and we're ahead of schedule.”
Manitoba’s chief public health officer told media today that "we're not concerned with interchanging” Pfizer and Modern COVID-19 vaccine doses.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 21, 2021
FULL STORY: https://t.co/ljKeJ8yTPA pic.twitter.com/yTjm7VfVHN
Last week, Newfoundland and Labrador’s chief medical officer of health admitted that there are no large scale studies on the safety of mixing and matching Pfizer with Moderna vaccines.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.