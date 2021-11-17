Vape shop ordered closed for prohibiting masks

Discount Dave's Pawn 420 Vape in Wetaskiwin, Alberta has banned masks in his shop for security reasons. Owner Justin Wright works in a retail industry that is prone to robbery and theft. Justin even has a security system that reflects threat of burglary and how serious Justin takes the safety of his staff.

He wants to know who is in his store.

As we know, masks are a robber's best friend. No one with a covered face is allowed in Discount Dave's. It's dangerous for his staff and customers.

But the Alberta government doesn't think so.

Inspectors issued a closure notice to Justin because, according to them, he's a danger to public health for banning face coverings. Justin's got Plexiglas dividers up. He's got sanitizer out. He's doing his best to follow the rules, but he won't compromise on the safety of employees.

For this, the government wants to ruin his business.

Justin also tells me he won't ask about vaccination status if the government ever requires it; not for his staff, nor for his customers. He's put up a We Won't Ask sticker on the obnoxious Plexiglas divider the government requires him to have at his till.

If you're a small business owner, like Justin, who won't discriminate against your customers and violate their privacy, visit www.WeWontAsk.com to request a sticker for your door and we just might come out and tell your story.