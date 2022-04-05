Veteran James Topp is marching across Canada for freedom

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund Help crowdfund lawyers to fight the Trudeau government's federal vaccine mandate. $1,799,615.13 Raised

James Topp is a 28-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, who in February of 2022 announced that he would be walking 4,293km across Canada, from the Terry Fox Statue in Vancouver to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa, to advocate for federal employees who have been denied employment or service based on their vaccination status, and for those who have been coerced into a medical procedure they would have otherwise rejected.

Our very own Drea Humprey spoke with James just over a month ago as he set off for his journey in British Columbia.

Veteran, James Topp, who served in Afghanistan, speaks out about why he came to a pro freedom protest at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing, in Surrey B.C.

Click the link to watch full interview, & see the moments just before a blockade was formed. https://t.co/ojKbi0MKKD pic.twitter.com/gTTxrKMfPs — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) February 21, 2022

Since that time, he has made his way to southern Alberta, and he took one day off from his march to shuttle up to Calgary to speak to an impassioned crowd of protesters before returning south and continuing eastward.

Before James took the stage, I was fortunate to have him join me for a sit-down conversation about his motivations for embracing this immense challenge, his experience so far and the reception he has received while on the road.

