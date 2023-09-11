Veterans blast Joe Biden's decision to be in Alaska on 9/11 rather than New York
Veterans and Republicans are criticizing Biden, asserting that his trip to Alaska shows a lack of respect for the military and its valorous members.
Veterans are criticizing President Joe Biden's choice to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Alaska rather than New York City, viewing it as another oversight towards the American citizens.
President Biden has scheduled a visit to Alaska for a memorial event. Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden will stay in Washington, D.C. Vice President Kamala Harris will be in New York City to join the remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, the Washington Examiner reports.
Marine Corps veteran Mark Geist reflected on the memories of Sept. 11, 2001, mentioning that like many, he vividly remembers being on his couch watching the morning news when the terrorist attacks unfolded.
"For the next nine years, I was overseas and can remember exactly where I was. The day would start with a prayer for all of those we lost on that day and every day since," Geist said. "I expect the same reverence and compassion from the politicians of this country, especially our 'leader.' And when I see the lack of, my heart hurts for I see what we are losing."
Another Marine Corps veteran, Victor Marx, believes that Biden's choice to skip a visit to New York City is a "missed opportunity and sends the wrong message."
"By not visiting the sites, President Biden will miss an opportunity to demonstrate his dedication to upholding the values and principles that define our nation, and it may leave some questioning his understanding of the significance of this solemn day in American history," Marx said.
In a statement to the Washington Examiner, Republican Rep. Cory Mills said that Biden is set to be the first president since the 9/11 attacks who hasn't visited a site or at least the White House to recognize the tragic events of 9/11.
"I don’t think Joe Biden has the mental competency to do it himself, but it’s again, one more snub to the American people," Mills stated. "This comes right after being unable to meet on the anniversary of the Afghan withdrawal when his poor decisions led to the making of 13 new Gold Star families.”
