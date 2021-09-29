WATCH: Victoria Police try to BAN media from filming their violent conduct

Victoria Police are so desperate to stop the press from revealing what they're doing in Melbourne right now that they're actively trying to impose a media blackout.

You know, communist China and North Korea style.

First, they tried and failed to ban aerial protest telecasts when three mainstream media companies successfully challenged that overreach in the federal court.

And, now, they're trying to do it on the ground.

Watch and share what happened when I was covering a protest last week.

Victoria Police are out of control.