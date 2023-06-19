Victory: Ontario wins right to present vaccine facts at disciplinary hearing

E-transfer (Canada):

Dr. Ian DePass had his hospital privileges suspended by the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for failing to comply with its vaccination policy in November 2021.

Doctor wins right to present current evidence about effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in appeal over suspended hospital privileges:



Dr. Ian DePass, whose hospital privileges were suspended by the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for failing to comply with its… pic.twitter.com/85hATGATon — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) June 19, 2023

DePass, a surgical assistant, failed to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with the vaccine policy of the health region.

According to The Democracy Fund's news release:

The small but critical victory for DePass came in a May 2023 hearing which was convened to determine the scope of the de novo hearing. Bildy argued that the appeal board should consider current evidence about the reasonableness of the vaccine policy that was not before the hospital board in February 2022. The evidence would include current information about the efficacy of the vaccines in preventing the transmission of COVID-19, which the appeal board agreed would be a “relevant consideration” as to whether the vaccination policy was reasonable not only at the time DePass’s privileges were suspended but also at the time when HPARB hears the matter afresh next year.

The hearing is scheduled to begin on January 10, 2024. He was represented by Lisa Bildy.