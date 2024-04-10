Violent pro-Hamas video game blocked in Australia

E-transfer (Canada):

A pro-Hamas video game, that promotes terrorism and antisemitism, has been blocked from access in Australia.

The game, named Toofan al-Aqsa, along with another game called Sound of Silence, faced calls for banning amid concerns over their potential to incite violence against Jews.

Toofan al-Aqsa, released on the site late last month, was freely available for download and promoted as a "shooter game about protecting Al-Aqsa and Palestine."

Al-Aqsa, located in Jerusalem, Israel, holds significant religious importance for Muslims and is situated on a site sacred to Jews.

The game's description on the site encouraged players to "kill the enemies faster" with the goal of freeing Palestine.

A trailer for the game depicted violent scenes of shooting Israeli soldiers outside the mosque.

Sound of Silence, though not yet released, was described on the site as a game where the protagonist, Jihad, attempts to rescue his sister from Israeli airstrikes.

The developer of another controversial game, Fursan al-Aqsa, extended congratulations to the makers of Sound of Silence on their Steam page, expressing support for such games in the industry.

Chair of the Anti-Defamation Commission, Dr. Dvir Abramovich, condemned the games, labelling them as tools for radicalisation and incitement to violence. He expressed concerns that such content could lead to real-life harm, including abuse or assaults against Jewish individuals in Australia.

Nidal Nijm, the developer of Fursan al-Aqsa, defended his work, claiming that the goal of the game was resistance against oppression, not the promotion of violence against Jews.

Steam, the US-based gaming website hosting these games, has more than 21 million accounts worldwide, with over 2 million in Australia. Following media inquiries, the Australian government reached out to remind Steam of its obligations under the National Classification Scheme.

As a result, Toofan al-Aqsa has been blocked in Australia, while Sound of Silence remains advertised but unreleased.