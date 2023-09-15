Virginia Dem who livestreamed sex acts on Chaturbate could be charged with prostitution: Report

Susanna Gibson

Susanna Gibson, currently running for a seat in the Virginia state Senate, has stirred controversy due to her online activities. As previously reported by Rebel News, Gibson is alleged to have asked online viewers to send her money in return for performing explicit acts with her husband on video. Legal experts in Virginia have weighed in, suggesting she might have breached the state's stringent prostitution laws.

As reported by the Daily Wire, the state's legal definition of prostitution under § 18.2-346 of the Virginia Law Code is clear: anyone who, in exchange for money or its equivalent, engages in sexual acts is liable for a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Speaking to the publication, Shawn M. Cline, a seasoned attorney from Virginia Beach, echoed this sentiment, deeming Gibson's actions as potentially "chargeable."

In the livestreams on Chaturbate, Gibson is heard telling her audience she's raising funds for a "good cause," and in exchange for "tokens," she would perform specific acts. Interestingly, in Virginia's context, these tokens might be equated to money, thereby potentially placing Gibson in legal jeopardy.

One video showcased Gibson strategizing to surprise hotel staff with an unsolicited display of nudity for her own thrill and for her audience's entertainment.

“Tell him I want a bottle and have them bring it into the room and we’ll be naked and they can all watch. It’s gonna be great. I’m definitely a slut,” she allegedly said. “In order to leave the door cracked I need 500 tokens from 10 of y’all. 10. Otherwise not worth it. Don’t get me kicked out from my favorite hotel y’all.”

Given the explicit nature of this act, it might be seen as violating indecent exposure laws, especially if she lured employees into her room.

In response to the controversy, Gibson framed the sharing of her videos – which she herself posted online – as an "illegal invasion of my privacy." This is despite her indicating in the videos her desire for a broad audience. To her claims, The New York Times referred to the incident as a "leak."

Notably, the Associated Press was alerted about the explicit content early on but refrained from publishing the story. Yet, they did notify Gibson about the discovery of her videos, leading her to remove them shortly after.