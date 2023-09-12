Virginia Democrat hosted pornographic livestreams for tips

Susanna Gibson

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates, Susanna Gibson, engaged in online adult content alongside her husband, soliciting financial contributions from viewers.

Gibson, a mother of two and a nurse practitioner, who is contesting for a seat in District 57 of Richmond, has been linked to content on the adult streaming platform, Chaturbate.

Subsequent to her announcing her candidacy in September 2022, this material was made available on the online archive Recurbate, an account first disclosed by the Washington Post.

Following her campaign announcement in July 2022, Gibson seemingly continued her association with the Chaturbate platform under the username "HotWifeExperience." A screenshot procured by The Post suggests she uploaded an image of herself to the adult streaming site in the subsequent month.

The candidate amassed over 5,770 followers on Chaturbate, and consistently encouraged them to offer more "tokens" in return for specific performances in "private" sessions, noting she was collecting money "for a worthy cause."

In subsequent videos, she indicated that she and her husband have experimented with partner swapping, given her stance on "ethical non-monogamy". However, she mentioned that her husband is not fond of such arrangements.

Gibson frequently expressed gratitude to her viewers upon receiving tokens, and on one occasion, her husband, who is a lawyer, mirrored her sentiments.

According to Chaturbate's terms and conditions, "Requesting or demanding specific acts for tips may result in a ban from the Platform for all parties involved."

Addressing the Washington Post, Gibson described the videos that were made public as "an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family."

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” Gibson said. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”