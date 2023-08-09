Volunteer for Justin Trudeau operates media organization linked to the United Front; has ties to Chinese diplomats

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Liberal Volunteer Gu Jianyun, president of pro-CCP foreign-language media outlet “Red Maple News,” attended meetings with Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu.

As previously reported by Rebel News, Gu Jianyun is also editor-in-chief and president of “Red Maple Forest News Network” (红枫林), part of Red Maple Journal Corporation, with a mandate to “serve the Chinese community in an all-round way, promote traditional Chinese culture, and assist new immigrants to integrate into Canada.”

The Chinese-Canadian media organization which threw its weight behind Justin Trudeau’s campaign in 2015 lists a fake Canadian address as its business address in Canada; the other one given is located in the diplomatic district of Chaoyang, Beijing.



Jianyun is also pictured donning a Liberal volunteer lanyard with Trudeau in a post on Red Maple News. She would later be invited to Parliament Hill by Trudeau in 2017, an event she reported back to China News Service.

Justin Trudeau poses with a Liberal Party volunteer in 2015. The woman is Editor-in-Chief Gu Jianyun of Red Maple News (红枫林).



A 2021 article shows Jianyun attending an online session with the Ambassador to “Commemorate the 1911 Revolution" to overthrow the monarchy and establish the Republic of China.

The same article noted the need for "all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation” to work together and to “help each other move forward in unity, and resolutely smash any Taiwan independence attempts.”

Red Maple News was contacted several times before publication but did not respond to requests for comment.