Washington Post journo Taylor Lorenz appears to praise China's COVID lockdown strategy as protesters hit the streets

MSNBC

As anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets in China, Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz had words of praise for China’s draconian “Covid Zero” measures.

Lorenz, who stirred controversy over her doxing of popular conservative Twitter account “Libs of TikTok,” appeared to defend the Chinese government’s policy that has kept millions of Chinese citizens locked indoors.

Last week, Lorenz tweeted a response to The Washington Post’s tweet, linking to the ramifications of the Chinese policy, which aims to stamp out the pandemic by any means necessary.

“A coronavirus outbreak on the verge of being China’s biggest of the pandemic has exposed a critical flaw in Beijing’s ‘zero COVID’ strategy: a vast population without natural immunity,” the Washington Post’s tweet read, linking to an article on the publication.

Lorenz, who is a staunch proponent of lockdowns and health mandates, defended the policy.

“Choosing not to kill off millions of vulnerable people (as the US is doing) isn’t a ‘critical flaw,'” Lorenz tweeted.

“There is no lasting ‘natural immunity’ to COVID,” Lorenz said. “You can get COVID over and over and over again bc there are so many endlessly evolving strains and antibodies wane.”

China’s policy of locking down entire districts — if not cities — has garnered significant pushback among the country’s populace and hampered its economy.

Following pushback, Lorenz denied that she supported the Chinese strategy, tweeting, “agreeing with forecast, large scale permanent disabilities [does not equal] blanket agreement with anyone’s policies.”

As detailed by the New York Post, Lorenz praised her coworkers and appeared to walk back some of her remarks.

“So please stop saying I’ve endorsed policies I’ve absolutely never spoken about much less endorsed!”