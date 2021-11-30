WATCH: Brisbane beats the heat to rally for FREEDOM

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up

Not even extreme heat conditions have been able to stop Queenslanders turning out in HUGE numbers at recent freedom protests.

Tens of thousands have now taken to the streets to voice their concern and make it clear to those in power that the people are standing up to reject government mandates and over-reach into their everyday lives.

The numbers had tripled since the last rally due to new mandates setting in on December 17 regarding vaccination status.

At the Worldwide Freedom Rally on November 20, people took over the city streets, marching in extreme conditions and bringing traffic to a standstill for more than half an hour.

In fact, it was so hot that not only did our camera equipment overheat, but we ourselves suffered serious heat exhaustion making it extraordinarily difficult to get this video to you.

But thanks to Amanda, a nurse recently stood down due to vaccine mandates, and a team of paramedics we were able to get back on our feet and make it to the Brisbane Botanic Gardens to continue as best we could.

We asked for your help in getting this video produced and you didn't let us down, sharing with us some amazing footage that we've included in this special video report.

Guys, we couldn't have done this one without you. The support you gave us was phenomenal and we hope you enjoy this collaboration.