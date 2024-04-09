WATCH: David Menzies warns Americans about press freedom in Canada after recent arrest

Rebel News reporter David Menzies tells Newsmax's National Report that he couldn't even ask a question before pro-Hamas protesters assaulted him, only for police to end up arresting him instead.

  • Rebel Wire
  • April 09, 2024
WATCH: David Menzies warns Americans about press freedom in Canada after recent arrest
Remove Ads

This past weekend, Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested by Toronto police while he attempted to put questions to anti-Israel protesters who gathered at the city's town square.

The audacious arrest wasn't even the first egregious act of policing — Menzies was previously arrested for practicing journalism at a separate pro-Hamas rally on March 15.

Just four months into 2024, the Rebel reporter has been arrested three times.

The first incident, occurring in January, made headlines around the world when Menzies was detained by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's RCMP security detail as he attempted to ask the minister about Canada's failure to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror organization.

Menzies joined Newsmax's National Report, delivering a warning to the outlet's American audience about just how bad the state of freedom is in Canada.

Detailing the incident, Menzies said the anti-Israel group he encountered were protesting a vigil for the victims and hostages of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack against Israel.

“I thought: this is really gross, why would you crash what is in effect almost like a funeral? And I went over to them, and I mean, they are demonstrating in a public place with signs and flags and loudspeakers and what have you,” Menzies told National Report hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg.

“I couldn't even get a question out,” he explained. “My key question was: why would you be here on this day with this sombre occasion?”

Instead, Menzies and Rebel cameraman Efron Monsanto were assaulted by the pro-Hamas crowd — in full view of the Toronto police.

Canada Police Toronto United States Stand With David
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
stand_with_david_merch_redirect

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT: Stand With David!

We're sick and tired of the RCMP and police targeting, harassing and intimidating one of Canada's best journalists, David Menzies. Please show your support for David, and help us fight back against Trudeau's thugs, by purchasing Stand With David gear!

STAND WITH DAVID!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.