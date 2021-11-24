WATCH: Dr. Julie Ponesse gives speech during World Wide Rally for Freedom

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

On Saturday November 20, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in cities around the world to protest vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions as part of the World Wide Rally for Freedom.

In the city of London, Ontario, Dr. Julie Ponesse — a former professor of Ethics at the University of Western Ontario, and currently the resident pandemic ethics scholar for The Democracy Fund — addressed the crowd who had gathered in London's Victoria Park.

Consider Dr. Ponesse's opening question: "How free do you feel?"

Subsequently, consider the question with which she closes: "Will you be the heroes our country so desperately needs?"

