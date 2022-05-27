WATCH: Eagle Pass, Texas farm owner discusses impact of Biden border crisis

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News spoke with a local landowner in Eagle Pass, Texas whose pecan farm has been dealing with trespassing from illegal immigrants.

The landowner told Rebel News that her main concern was for the safety of not just herself, but the people crossing since both run risks of getting hurt.

"I feel safer now with the fence and the National Guard here because before you used to have people coming through the orchard, and when we were in the orchard, sometimes we work 24 hours a day, and we're throwing out chemicals and pesticides, so it's really not good for anyone to be there."

Eagle Pass has recently gained attention as one of the hardest-hit areas of the United States southern border in the amount of illegal migrant crossings. Migrants cross from the Mexican town of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, but have been dealing with the struggles of crossing through the deceptively strong current of the Rio Grande, where multiple migrants and a Texas National Guardsman have drowned in the area.

Illegal crossings through private lands in Eagle Pass are not limited to the pecan farm. Another private area close by experienced a large crossing of over 1,000 migrants earlier in the year, with traces of their crossing being seen from all the items and clothes littered at the location.

