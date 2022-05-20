WATCH: Examining the downfall of Alberta's Jason Kenney

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we examined the factors which ultimately led to the fall from grace for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. Mr. Kenney announced his resignation as leader of the United Conservative Party on Wednesday evening, after narrowly winning the leadership review process within the party after achieving just over 51% of the vote.

While Mr. Kenney rose to power purportedly as a principled Conservative during his tenure as a popular cabinet minister under Stephen Harper, his policies related to the Covid-19 pandemic have created cause for concern from staunch Conservatives.

From supporting the shuttering of churches and businesses to the labeling of members of his own party as "lunatics", the embattled premier has faced his fair share of criticism from Albertans over the past two years.

Although Kenney announced his resignation this week, he will remain as party leader until a new leader is chosen. As reported by CBC, UCP Caucus chair Nathan Neudorf stated, "We have affirmed Premier Jason Kenney's continued leadership of our caucus and government until such time as a new leader is chosen, the timing of which will be determined by the United Conservative Party."

