🔴 WATCH LIVE: Tamara Lich's musical performance! ALL ABOARD THE FREEDOM TRAIN — 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT)
The stage is set to celebrate Tamara's courageous fight and hear inspiring music with fellow freedom lovers.
All Aboard the Freedom Train
|
The stage is set to celebrate Tamara's courageous fight and hear inspiring music with fellow freedom lovers.
It's bound to be an unforgettable evening!
Tune in LIVE at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT)
|
>>Watch and Chat on Rumble<<
|
>>Watch and Chat on YouTube<<
- By Tamara Lich
BOOK ON SALE NOW
Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy."ORDER NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.