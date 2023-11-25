🔴 WATCH LIVE: Tamara Lich's musical performance! ALL ABOARD THE FREEDOM TRAIN — 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT)

The stage is set to celebrate Tamara's courageous fight and hear inspiring music with fellow freedom lovers. 

  • Rebel News
  • November 25, 2023

All Aboard the Freedom Train

 

Tamara Lich NewWorldson Chops Horns Leroy Emmanuel

 


Celebrate freedom and unity with Tamara Lich, the trailblazing leader of last year's Freedom Convoy, as she plays alongside an incredible ensemble of international artists, including NewWorldSon, Chops Horns, and Leroy Emmanuel.

It's bound to be an unforgettable evening!

 

Tune in LIVE at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT)

 

>>Watch and Chat on Rumble<< 

>>Watch and Chat on YouTube<< 

 

Support Tamara Lich

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada Convoy Reports Tamara Lich
  • By Tamara Lich

Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy."

