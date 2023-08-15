WATCH: New documentary explores Canada’s health-care crisis

E-transfer (Canada):

From record-long wait times for critical health procedures to overflowing emergency rooms, Canada's health-care system is in shambles.

Once viewed by many "experts" as an exemplary case study in the benefits of socialized medicine, Canada's lagging health-care system is now costing patients their lives.

In this new film, independent journalist Aaron Gunn dives deep into the sordid state of health care in Canada and explores what solutions — if any — can be implemented to improve the system for tens of millions of Canadians.

As stated in the film by the former Chairman of Vancouver Coastal Health, Kip Woodward, "The one common thing about all countries is that there's not one country that copies Canada's health-care system, not one. That says it all."