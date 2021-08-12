WATCH: This is how SCARED police are of freedom protests in Melbourne
Shortly after Premier Daniel Andrews announced another week extension to his sixth 'snap-lockdown', protesters promised to rally in Melbourne's CBD.
Unlike the last two protests, police managed to quash any dissent.
I arrived at Flinders Street station an hour before the protest was meant to start, and the city was already swarming with police.
Officers stopped anyone who came near the station, checking ID's and fining those more than 5km from their homes.
A homeless man says he was issued a ticket even though he sleeps rough less than a kilometre from the station.
Several protesters were arrested.
- By Avi Yemini
