Waterloo County Rugby Club president demands silence from members about male player injuring females
Players were not only warned of expulsion from the club but were threatened with the possibility of criminal charges.
On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies talked about why female rugby players were stopped from speaking out about having to risk their safety to play against a biological male. Waterloo County Rugby Club president Josh Windsor's message to the Waterloo women was a stern warning that they must be supportive of Mr. Davis under penalty of law.
He said in a statement sent out to all the players:
"Any act or behavior that is deemed to be discriminatory and in contravention to these laws and policies may result in immediate expulsion from the Waterloo County Rugby Club. Any act or behavior that is deemed to be motivated by hate will be reported to the police."
David reached out to Windsor by email with seven questions:
1. Why do his feelings trump the safety of real women?
2. What sort of act or behavior would you deem to be discriminatory?
3. What sort of act or behavior would be considered motivated by hate?
4. Would you really call the police on a biological woman who expresses concern about her personal safety on the field?
5. A sport should be all about a level playing field. This is why with certain exceptions, auto racing, equestrian sport, and shooting, males and females compete in separate divisions. If we allow males to compete with females, what is the point in having separate divisions in the first place?
6. To accommodate people such as Ash Davis, why not establish an open or other division in which transgender or non-binary athletes can compete?
7. At the end of the day, the inclusion of Mr. Davis on a women's team runs contrary to world rugby guidelines, why are rugby clubs in Ontario not adhering to the rules and regulations of the international governing body?
Rebel News is still waiting on a response to these questions.
David questioned why feminists aren't outraged about the misogynist policy that allows a male who won 'hardest hitter' on the men's team to compete against and injure women:
Windsor is a bully, you see, and bullies are cowards who run away from those who stand up to them. And what is the crime exactly, this censorious thug is actually threatening female players with arrest for supporting the policy of world rugby. It's surreal. It's crazy, but Windsor is not just a woke wimp beholden to political correctness by threatening biological women with criminal charges and by allowing Ash Davis to carry out his reign of terror against real women on the rugby field. Josh Windsor is, at the end of the day, a misogynist. Indeed, he's the real hater here, and like Ash, he hates real women. And I ask again, just where in the blue hell are the feminists? Why aren't they picketing the games?
- By Tamara Ugolini
