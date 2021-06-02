People's Party leader Maxime Bernier on lockdowns, vax passports, Bill C-10

On May 15, People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier delivered a powerful speech discussing the rights of Canadians at a freedom rally in Toronto.

New Rebel Alexa Lavoie caught up with Bernier before the rally to ask him about the consequences of the COVID lockdowns. Bernier was firm in stating that lockdowns should be ended immediately.

“Every business is essential,” he said.

Bernier said he opposes the idea of vaccine passports, stating that we don’t want to become a ‘show me your papers’ society. He argues that the adoption of vaccine passports will create new societal classes.

In the event of an election this fall, the PPC will be ready with candidates in every federal riding, Bernier told Alexa. “We will give the opportunity for every Canadian to vote for freedom, to vote for their values, to vote for what they believe and to vote for the PPC.”

Bernier also discussed the potential ramifications of Bill C-10, which would give the federal government unprecedented power to regulate online content.

“That bill must not pass, it’s not in line with our Canadian values,” Bernier exclaimed. The PPC leader went so far as to say we should abolish the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and its associated regulations.

