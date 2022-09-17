We wanted to interview ex-CBSA officer Patrick McNulty – but the government has taken away his right to free speech

By Ezra Levant Save Rebel News Rebel News and Ezra Levant received legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit from Trudeau’s “disinformation” czar Jean-Christophe Boucher. He’s coming to censor us and to shut us down — we need your help. take action E-transfer (Canada):

On Wednesday evening, we travelled to the Lion and the Sun Bar & Lounge in Sharon, Ontario, north of Toronto. We were there to take in a speech given by Patrick McNulty, who, until recently, was a border officer with the Canada Border Services Agency.

McNulty, alas, was recently fired after he made efforts to educated the public via social media regarding their rights when crossing the border. Indeed, for the past year, McNulty has been teaching citizens what to say in order to avoid getting fined for noncompliance re: AriveCAN, PCR tests, and other intrusions into our lives.

Many people consider McNulty a hero, but not the Justin Trudeau Liberals. And indeed, not only was McNulty fired from the CBSA for the crime of “wrong-thought”, but he was also criminally charged with harassment. Incredibly, the CBSA considers his social media postings to be tantamount to criminal harassment against their members.

McNulty surely has a whale of a tale to tell. But the thing is, he cannot speak to the media about his ordeal due to his bail conditions. In other words, Patrick McNulty is another version of freedom convoy organizer Tamara Lich — a citizen who has been silenced by the censorious thugs who make for the rank-and-file members of the Justin Trudeau government.

So it was that our interview was a short one. While McNulty wanted to speak with us, the advice from his lawyers was that if he were to do so, he would breach his bail conditions and would be incarcerated. How Orwellian is that?