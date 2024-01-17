WEF globalists encourage 'mass relocation' of millions of refugees displaced by 'climate change'

E-transfer (Canada):

Day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit quickly became mired by talks of open border policies to support refugees at the expense of domestic populations.

"It's correct to say that there are 35.3 million refugees," said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Forum. "[But] the reality is ... there are 114 million people that have had to flee their homes because of the same causes that pushed the 35.3 [million refugees]."

Grandi contends the millions of refugees fleeing alleged persecution is part of a "larger forced displacement phenomenon," where many millions more are displaced internally.

Alaa Murabit, the Director of Global Policy at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, says countries have a "financial accountability" to the more than 35.3 million refugees worldwide.

"It is a duty for us to resource," she said at the Forum. "We need to pass laws that ... permit more freedom of movement."

Grandi expects the global toll to worsen until the root causes of forced displacement are addressed by the international community, including 'climate change,' conflict and poverty. "It says a lot about the state of our world," he said.

According to an April 2021 security brief obtained by the Canadian Press, CSIS contends that 'climate change' will undermine critical global infrastructure, threaten health and safety, create new scarcity and spark international competition.

"[It] presents a complex, long-term threat to Canada's safety, security and prosperity outcomes," the brief reads.

"As climate change becomes an increasingly important geopolitical and policy issue,” it said, “the range of polarizing narratives regarding both government solutions and the pace of their implementation is dramatically increasing."

CSIS predicts newly uninhabitable territory, extreme weather events, drought and food shortages, and human conflict zones might cause unprecedented human migration.

The federal agency claims that Canada will 'likely be seen' as a "desirable place for future immigration flows" due to its "significant freshwater and agricultural endowments" and "vast territory that offer options for mass relocation."

However, it warns of "irretrievable loss" of infrastructure and entire coastline communities as sea levels rise, including the potential loss of substantial parts of British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces. CSIS claims that buying insurance or rebuilding after a natural disaster may become 'too costly' and 'impractical' based on their projections.

"Put simply, climate change compounds all other known human security issues and accelerates negative security outcomes," the brief reads. "No country will be immune from climate change or associated risks."

According to the brief, CSIS anticipates more frequent pandemics with the loss of biodiversity and habitats, more arable land lost to pollution, human use and desertification, and depleting freshwater resources from environmental degradation.

"There will be no single moment where this threat will crystallize and reveal itself, for it is already underway and will incrementally build across decades to come," the brief reads.