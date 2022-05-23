WEF Reports: Heavily armed snipers guard elites in Davos
A video posted to Twitter Monday afternoon by Rebel News reporter Jeremy Loffredo shows an armed sniper, in olive drab, perched atop a building in the Swiss town where the annual meetings of the World Economic Forum (WEF) are taking place.
The guard seemed unnoticed by passersby on the streets below.
Paramilitary sniper rifles protecting Davos attendeeshttps://t.co/dRb8WnB6RE pic.twitter.com/WDcnpcLp1x— Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 23, 2022
The WEF is a global cabal of elites who meet to determine a roadmap for humanity. This year's discussions include digital currency, the next pandemic, cybersecurity, the war in Ukraine, and as always, climate change. Rebel News has produced a comprehensive investigation of the WEF and its plan to reset the world economy. To learn more, visit www.ExposeTheReset.com.
More armed guards were seen as Kyiv mayor, Vitali Klitschko exited the Ukraine pavilion in Davos.
Heightened security around Ukraine House at the World Economic Forum as Vitali Klitschko exits secure compound flanked by police.— real Rukshan (@therealrukshan) May 23, 2022
While actual snipers protect the global elites, the mainstream media is also running cover for them.
CNBC, the almost unwatchable NBC sub-channel which is allegedly focused on financial news, reports that Davos has become a hotbed for conspiracy theorists. Loffredo notes an obvious conflict of interest CNBC forgot to tell the few people still consuming whatever it is they publish these days. The network sponsored an event in Davos.
CNBC running cover for the nefarious WEF by mischaracterizing and slandering critics. A walk through Davos shows that CNBC is simultaneously sponsoring a WEF event centered around digital currency featuring a fancy open bar.— Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 23, 2022
