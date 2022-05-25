WEF Reports: UN Special Envoy for Climate Action Mark Carney dismisses Rebel reporter

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini is on the ground in Davos, Switzerland seeking answers to difficult questions from the so-called 'elite' in attendance.

After previously attempting to strike up a conversation with the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England to get his thoughts on the WEF's climate objectives and whether or not they're practicing what they preach, Mr. Carney wasn't exactly in the mood for jovial conversation this time around.

#BREAKING: UN Special Envoy for Climate Action Mark Carney gives Rebel News a follow-up interview to finally answer the tough questions.



MORE: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/9JTaaVAA4N — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 25, 2022

Regarding the potentially lucrative nature of 'climate-friendly technology,' Carney has previously stated, "Climate change is an existential threat. We all recognize that, and there’s increasing urgency around it. But the converse is, if you are making investments, coming up with new technologies, changing the way you do business, all in service of reducing and eliminating that threat, you are creating value."

