WEF wants to remove one billion personal vehicles from roadways by 2050: report
The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently published a blueprint to aid in its 'Green Reset.'
According to a WEF briefing document, the globalist entity is demanding a 75% global reduction of cars from 1.45 billion to 500 million by the year 2050.
“By 2050, almost 70% of people will live in urban areas, with towns and cities expected to grow by 2.5 billion people over that period. In an increasingly urbanized world, delivering healthy, inclusive, sustainable and vibrant cities is vital for both people and the planet,” reads The Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool: Benchmarking the Transition to Sustainable Urban Mobility.
The brief calls transport “the lifeblood of cities” that connects people to their communities and loved ones and the goods and services they rely on daily. “As cities grow and evolve, so must our transport systems,” wrote the WEF.
The document also added that WEF projects upwards of 2.1 billion vehicles by 2050 without adjusting the current trajectory, emitting 4.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide.
“The legacy of transport policy decisions presents major challenges for cities — from congestion…to air pollution and emissions accelerating climate change,” reads the brief.
Road travel accounts for three-quarters of transport emissions, according to the WEF. Most of this comes from passenger vehicles — cars and buses — contributing nearly half (45.1%) of said emissions.
The global organization claims passenger vehicles caused over half of urban air pollution, causing 1.8 million excess deaths in 2019 and nearly 2 million cases of asthma in children.
“Electrifying transport will deliver cleaner, healthier air for city dwellers,” wrote the authors.
They proposed electrification of the modern sustainable transport ecosystem to start. However, they admit that more than electrifying private vehicles is needed to achieve the emissions reduction targets agreed in the Paris Agreement on climate.
“To create more equitable, liveable and healthy cities, a diverse range of approaches is required,” write the authors.
Three cities globally participated in a pilot test published in May, including Buenos Aires, Argentina; Curitiba, Brazil; and Singapore. To achieve the 2005 Paris Agreement targets, the pilot said municipalities need to electrify urban transport, grow shared transport use, and design more compact cities.
The document said following these recommendations will help cities achieve a 95% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions — a claim it makes without evidence.
According to the pilot, “the growth of private car use by boosting public transport, cycling, and shared mobility services” is a significant “ambition area” for Buenos Aires.
"The capital of Argentina is seeking to enhance sustainable mobility to keep people moving while offering more connected, integrated transport,” the paper states.
According to the WEF, the city is also "embracing new solutions to reduce private car dependency and provide a well-integrated, multimodal transport system."
"To rise to the challenge of delivering sustainable and inclusive places to live and work, cities are now embracing the opportunities of clean, efficient and inclusive transport systems," reads the brief.
"No city, or one company, can achieve this vision alone."
- By Alexandra Lavoie
