WEF wants to remove one billion personal vehicles from roadways by 2050: report

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 21,772 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

According to a WEF briefing document, the globalist entity is demanding a 75% global reduction of cars from 1.45 billion to 500 million by the year 2050.

“By 2050, almost 70% of people will live in urban areas, with towns and cities expected to grow by 2.5 billion people over that period. In an increasingly urbanized world, delivering healthy, inclusive, sustainable and vibrant cities is vital for both people and the planet,” reads The Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool: Benchmarking the Transition to Sustainable Urban Mobility.

The brief calls transport “the lifeblood of cities” that connects people to their communities and loved ones and the goods and services they rely on daily. “As cities grow and evolve, so must our transport systems,” wrote the WEF.

The document also added that WEF projects upwards of 2.1 billion vehicles by 2050 without adjusting the current trajectory, emitting 4.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide.

According to Greenpeace International, 1,040 private jets carried passengers attending the 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF). The traversing private jets created CO2 emissions four times greater than an average week.



MORE: https://t.co/oomqM2cufW pic.twitter.com/TKuhYILy8V — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 15, 2023

“The legacy of transport policy decisions presents major challenges for cities — from congestion…to air pollution and emissions accelerating climate change,” reads the brief.

Road travel accounts for three-quarters of transport emissions, according to the WEF. Most of this comes from passenger vehicles — cars and buses — contributing nearly half (45.1%) of said emissions.

The global organization claims passenger vehicles caused over half of urban air pollution, causing 1.8 million excess deaths in 2019 and nearly 2 million cases of asthma in children.

“Electrifying transport will deliver cleaner, healthier air for city dwellers,” wrote the authors.

They proposed electrification of the modern sustainable transport ecosystem to start. However, they admit that more than electrifying private vehicles is needed to achieve the emissions reduction targets agreed in the Paris Agreement on climate.

Greta Thunberg is asked why she never protests against Russian or Saudi Arabian oil production but is happy to criticize Western energy.



Watch the full video: https://t.co/aJiaQfZlkb. pic.twitter.com/1hnZdgpYnT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 22, 2023

“To create more equitable, liveable and healthy cities, a diverse range of approaches is required,” write the authors.

Three cities globally participated in a pilot test published in May, including Buenos Aires, Argentina; Curitiba, Brazil; and Singapore. To achieve the 2005 Paris Agreement targets, the pilot said municipalities need to electrify urban transport, grow shared transport use, and design more compact cities.

The document said following these recommendations will help cities achieve a 95% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions — a claim it makes without evidence.

According to the pilot, “the growth of private car use by boosting public transport, cycling, and shared mobility services” is a significant “ambition area” for Buenos Aires.

A change in regulations to prevent pedestrians and cyclists from meeting the business end of an electric car or hybrid will mandate the installation of noisemakers to mimic combustion engines on all new EVs.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/XTxyKuUy4B pic.twitter.com/cixQAn8Xz5 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 14, 2022

"The capital of Argentina is seeking to enhance sustainable mobility to keep people moving while offering more connected, integrated transport,” the paper states.

According to the WEF, the city is also "embracing new solutions to reduce private car dependency and provide a well-integrated, multimodal transport system."

"To rise to the challenge of delivering sustainable and inclusive places to live and work, cities are now embracing the opportunities of clean, efficient and inclusive transport systems," reads the brief.

"No city, or one company, can achieve this vision alone."