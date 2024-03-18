Welcome to the University of Waterloo, where there are more 'pride' flags on campus than Canadian flags – even when it's not 'pride season'!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By David Menzies SUBMIT YOUR TIP! Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip. SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

We recently paid a visit to the University of Waterloo to report on the “black folx” only swim sessions at its swimming pool. Yes, a new version of apartheid is alive and well in the U of W’s recreation centre.

While there, we discovered that there’s another group that gets extra special treatment in the pool, that being (of course) the “2SLGBTQIA+” community. (Just who comprises the + category, by the way? Just asking).

Indeed, it became immediately obvious that this institute of higher learning, located in southwestern Ontario, is really big on pushing the spirit unicorn agenda. What greets your eyes immediately upon stepping foot on campus is a display of flags. Naturally, the Canadian flag and the provincial flag are on display. There’s also a flag we’ve never seen before.

A Google Images search failed to turn up a match. The colours are yellow, white, and black, and the flag is festooned with illustrations of little red lions. (Maybe this flag is meant to honour the late great wrestling personality, Bill Red Lyons? Mr. Lyons will be forever remembered by his legendary catchphrase: “Don’tcha dare miss it!”).

But we digress...

Still, we couldn’t help but notice that there were two, count ’em, TWO pride flags.

One was the so-called “pride progress plus” flag that includes the purple-flurple to represent intersex folk (spelled “folx” at the University of Waterloo. Why? Even if they don’t know…)

But the other pride flag was one that we had never seen before. It was the classic pride flag that features six multicoloured stripes. But imprinted upon the centre of the flag are two feathers. Some research reveals that this is the official flag of the two-spirit set. Here’s the official definition of “two-spirit”:

Traditionally, Native American two-spirit people were male, female, and sometimes intersexed individuals who combined activities of both men and women with traits unique to their status as two-spirit people. In most tribes, they were considered neither men nor women; they occupied a distinct, alternative gender status.

A word to the wise: make sure you stick to the official party line regarding two-spirit. To do otherwise might make for a career-ending move. Just ask Stephen LeDrew, the former president of the Liberal Party of Canada

Indeed, back in 2017, LeDrew was interviewed on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News. Carlson was fascinated by the fact that, presumably in the name of uber-inclusiveness, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario had expanded the LGBT initialism to – wait for it – LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP.

For the record, – LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP stands for: Lesbian, Gay, Genderqueer, Bisexual, Demisexual, Transgender, Transsexual, Two-Spirit, Intersex, Queer, Questioning, Asexual, Allies, Pansexual, and Polyamorous. (Not to be a nitpicker here, but do you notice that the letter “H” for “Heterosexual” is missing? You know, that silly little orientation that makes up 98% of the population of planet Earth? But we digress yet again…)

Understandably, Carlson was gobsmacked by this ludicrous initialism that doesn’t appear to be used by anyone other than those employed by the taxpayer-funded ETFO.

So it was that Carlson innocently asked LeDrew, “What’s two-spirit?”

LeDrew answered: “Two-spirit sounds like there’s someone they don’t know whether they are fish or fowl, they don’t know whether they are frick or frack — so they’re clearly confused.”

Oh oh… “Frick or frack”? “Fish or fowl”? “Clearly confused”?

How DARE LeDrew speak of the two-spirit folk in such a manner. He’s suggesting these people might be mentally ill, after all. And such an opinion will NOT be tolerated.

And so it was in the days following the interview, LeDrew’s employer of some 20 years, Bell Media, fired the on-air host. In the department of uber-perverse irony, LeDrew’s prime directive on Carlson’s show was to argue that freedom of speech is alive and well in Canada. Poor LeDrew… wonder how he’s digging Liberalism these days?

As we continued to tour the campus, we decided we would look groundward in order to avoid the aerial bombardment onslaught of pride flags. But the University of Waterloo has thought of all possibilities when it comes to pride propaganda messaging. For alas and alack, the driveways at the university also featured painted pride flags upon the asphalt. There was no getting away from Rainbowpalooza…

Bottom line: at the University of Waterloo, it’s no longer a matter of being tolerant and accepting of the rainbow mafia. Rather, you MUST applaud and affirm this community. And even though the number of people who comprise the LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP community is miniscule, they are nevertheless represented on campus by more flags than the Maple Leaf itself.

How did we get here?