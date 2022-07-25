'We're gonna save the country': Rebel News at Turning Point USA's student summit

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News traveled to Tampa, Florida to speak to United States senators and House representatives as well as key speakers attending the Student Action Summit 2022, hosted by Turning Point USA.

Rebel News spoke to Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who shared concerns regarding the crisis currently happening at the southern border, which is seeing a record-high in crossings of illegal migrants and narcotics.

“What's happening at the border sounds horrific, and it is inhuman the suffering that is happening. The body bags that are piling up under Biden's open border policy keep getting worse and worse, and Biden, Harris, and the Democrats — they don't care." Sen. Cruz told Rebel News.

Rep. Greene shared her thoughts of what needs to happen in Congress to fix the border crisis, telling us that legislators need “to recognize that we actually do have a border and care about our border security.” Greene continued her thoughts, stating “We need to fund the wall, finish the wall, repair the wall.”

Rebel News also spoke with Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, to get his thoughts on the Student Action Summit.

“We're gonna save the country," Kirk told Rebel News. “What we're seeing is really going to change the country. I really believe that. It's a profound thing.”