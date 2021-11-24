What are you asking for? | Speaking with protesters at Toronto's World Wide Rally for Freedom

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

On Saturday November 20, I went to Queen's Park in downtown Toronto to cover the World Wide Rally for Freedom. The event took place in multiple Canadian cities and in countries around the world, and brought together people of all different walks of life.

People take to the streets of Toronto in protest against Vaccine Mandates.@RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/bW2pfgj06F pic.twitter.com/glLOeb9KxL — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) November 20, 2021

We have covered many of these types of freedom-based marches, but this time I had a specific question I wanted to ask the crowd: "What are you asking for?"

It’s one thing to create awareness, and to defiantly gather amongst friendly, like-minded people — but what is the end goal? Why spend hours outside walking in the cold if it seemingly accomplishes nothing?

I was pleased to find out that most people did have answers to my questions of “why are you here?” and “what do you want out of this?” — but I was not surprised that most people had different answers. The common answers were that they wanted the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to end, and they wanted the mainstream media to start telling the truth.

My key takeaways from the day were: two sore legs (we walked over 11km!) and the fact that the people attending these rallies are friendly, and maintain hope that the future of Canada can be bright — even if they can’t agree on exactly how to get there.