What led to Doug Ford winning another majority in Ontario?

Thursday night was the general election for the province of Ontario. Although voter enthusiasm was low, with a rock-bottom 40% voter turnout at the polls, Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative Party won a strong majority with 83 seats — up from the 76 seats the party won in 2018.

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed Doug Ford's recent victory in the Ontario election and what factors may have played into the PC Party gaining an even greater hold in the province's legislature.

Commenting on this, Ezra said:

So why did this all happen? Why did Doug Ford win when Erin O'Toole was thrown out, when Jason Kenney was thrown out? Well, first of all, Erin O'Toole and Jason Kenney were not defeated in a general election, but rather by their party. Their Conservative parties had no more time for them. I think, federally, the truckers were the proximate cause of Erin O'Toole's departure. In Alberta there were a lot of things, including the fact that Alberta has a tradition of having new parties to throw out the old, and those new parties typically being of the right. And in Alberta, independent media, including Rebel News, is very strong. True North is there, but also the Western Standard... So you have a lot of independent, western-oriented, freedom-oriented journalism in Alberta that I think really connected with people, and the fact that backbenchers in that party were not thrown out for criticizing the lockdowns. So I think there was a real democracy, there are real choices. But here in Ontario, as soon as MPPs were kicked out of the party by Doug ford, they were anathematized, not just in politics but by the media. The media treated anyone kicked out by Doug Ford as cranks, as weirdos. They echo Doug Ford's own language of those yahoos and covidiots. I think that you have a political and journalistic monoculture in Ontario. You had no real choices; you had no real conversation.

