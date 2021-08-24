WATCH: This is what life looks like in the POLICE STATE of Victoria
Victoria Police: Do as I say, not as I do
Saturday in Melbourne, I managed to speak to several protesters between violent police assaults.
Before protesters outnumbered police, they stopped, and ID'd anyone in the city. Police issued a fine and a move on order if you were further than 5km from your home.
One man, on a walk, was issued a $1,900 fine by an un-masked police officer. Others received tickets of almost $5,000 for allegedly breaking the chief health officers directions by protesting.
"I didn't think after two trips to Afghanistan, and I'd have to come after to fight on our own soil", one veteran told me. "I'd rather move back there right now", he added.
Things were peaceful until police tried to deploy a controversial tactic called kettling.
WATCH WHAT HAPPENED NEXT:
- By Avi Yemini
