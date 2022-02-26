Where's Joe? Biden heads to home as Ukraine crisis escalates

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday afternoon changed his plans to stay at the White House and oversee the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to instead depart to his home in Delaware for the weekend.

Biden made his plans to leave for the weekend trip to attend a family member’s memorial service, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, who added that he will still have a meeting with his national security team from his home in Wilmington on Saturday.

Biden’s return to Delaware comes as Ukraine’s capital city of Kiev came under siege by Russian forces who made their move on the city following a full day of intense clashes throughout the country.

“Every president can work from everywhere they are because that is how presidencies are equipped,” Psaki told the press, Washington Times reported. Biden had previously planned to go to Delaware earlier but cancelled plans after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The trip home was rescheduled to Friday.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Biden did not address the public on the status of the war but made a brief appearance to announce his pick of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the Supreme Court.

Biden also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday but did not reveal the contents of their conversation.

Last weekend, the U.S. President planned to travel to Delaware for Presidents Day but scrapped those plans on Sunday afternoon and spent the weekend at the White House to meet with his national security team about the status in Ukraine, prior to the invasion.

