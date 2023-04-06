White House Press Secretary slams bills banning medicalized gender transitions for minors

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed outrage over bills banning medicalized gender transitions for minors, calling them a "dangerous attack on the rights of parents" to make the best health care decisions for their children.

Jean-Pierre stated that LGBTQI+ youth are resilient and will continue to be supported by the Biden administration, which advocates for children making life-altering decisions with their bodies.

Citing statistics from the Human Rights Campaign, she highlighted that over 50 percent of transgender youth in the US, estimated to be more than 150,000 kids, live in states where they have lost access to or are at risk of losing access to gender-affirming care.

"This is awful news. Let's be very clear about that," Jean-Pierre insisted. "LGBTQI+ kids are resilient. They are fierce, they fight back. They're not going anywhere. And we have their back. This administration has their back."

"LGBTQI+ kids are resilient. They are fierce, they fight back. They're not going anywhere. And we have their back. This administration has their back." pic.twitter.com/zcoXaKpEpf — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 6, 2023

Jean-Pierre praised youth who have organized protests and school walkouts to challenge legislation from democratically elected governments, acknowledging the toll political attacks can have on LGBTQI+ youth's mental health. Like other politicians and their spokesperson to opine on the subject, Jean-Pierre also reassured them that they are loved and accepted just as they are.

When asked about President Biden's position on medicalized gender transitions for minors during a press conference, Jean-Pierre emphasized that it should be a decision made by the child and their parents, not legislators.

She expressed the administration's commitment to fighting for the rights of trans kids and the broader LGBTQI+ community, stating that "no one should have to be brave just to be themselves."

In response to the fatal shooting at a Nashville Christian school carried out by Audrey Hale, a transgender individual, Jean-Pierre claimed that the transgender community was "under attack" by conservative legislatures.