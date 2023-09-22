WHO director rejects accusations of siding with China: 'outright lie'

AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus firmly stated that claims suggesting his organization has a close relationship with China are completely false.

When questioned by National Review journalist Jimmy Quinn about whether he had any regrets regarding his initial approach to managing COVID, particularly in light of criticisms that he seemed to align too closely with Beijing's stance, Tedros responded as follows.

“At one point or the other, we had issues with many countries,” Tedros stated. “If we had issues with many countries, it means maybe we’re doing the right thing. But the allegation that we’re close to China or something is an outright lie, actually.”

“People who try to build narratives, they say that,” he added. “But from what happened, start from there, and until now, if you’ll see all the relationships we had with countries, and some of the misunderstandings with countries, sometimes with this country the other opposite allegation with the other, it’s because we focus on science.”

It was reported in June 2022 that Tedros “privately believes the Covid pandemic started following a leak from a Chinese laboratory,” according to a top government official.

“While publicly the group maintains that ‘all hypotheses remain on the table’ about the origins of Covid, the source said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), had recently confided to a senior European politician that the most likely explanation was a catastrophic accident at a laboratory in Wuhan, where infections first spread in late 2019.”

In May 2020, Spiegel published a report alleging that officials from the World Health Organization may have intentionally postponed sharing vital information about the novel coronavirus with other nations, possibly due to pressure from the Chinese government and President Xi Jinping.