WHO says COVID no longer constitutes a 'global emergency'

PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty The UN’s World Health Organization is trying to make governments follow its rules on how to respond to pandemics. But the China-controlled WHO covered up the true nature of the Covid-19 virus, and then prescribed an authoritarian response. Sovereign countries must be able to make decisions based on what is good for their own citizens, not for the WHO. We the undersigned demand our leaders not enter into any WHO coordinated pandemic treaty. 24,860 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

It's official: COVID no longer qualifies as a "global emergency," according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"It's with great hope that I declare COVID over as a global health emergency," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday, with most countries returning to pre-COVID normalcy.

On Thursday, Tedros convened with experts who decided to lower its highest alert level the following day. "That does not mean COVID is over as a global health threat," he warned, adding he would consult experts to reassess the situation should COVID "put our world in peril."

For three years, global responses to 'flattening the curve' upended economies, disrupted supply chains and revealed nagging issues with "ill-prepared" healthcare systems. The Canadian Press said the respiratory virus killed at least 7 million people worldwide.

According to WHO, while thousands die of COVID weekly, government responses to the virus plunged millions into poverty.

"COVID has changed our world, and it has changed us," said the WHO Director-General, who declared COVID an international crisis on January 30, 2020.

Of the $5 billion in federal funding for COVID vaccine doses, $1 billion was wasted through expiration or other spoilage.https://t.co/EWwCVlBMMP — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 7, 2023

The U.N. health agency estimated 764 million cases globally and approximately 5 billion people with at least one COVID jab. He frequently criticized wealthy countries for hoarding COVID vaccines at a time he claimed the world was on the brink of a "catastrophic moral failure."

According to an Auditor report published last December, Health Canada had a large vaccine surplus, leading to $1 billion in vaccine wastage before the country could use them domestically or donate them abroad. After the fact, they also purchased more doses from Pfizer and Moderna, further contributing to the vaccine oversupply.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan explained the demand in developing nations was less than they had hoped. Auditor General Karen Hogan said another 21.7 million doses would expire if they failed to identify countries to take them.

"That market saturated, resulting in the Canadian government not being as successful as they could, but in my view, it was a prudent approach," said Hogan.

The federal government previously claimed it donated 50 million doses during the pandemic, but only 15.3 million went overseas. They also aided developing countries in paying for 90 million more doses.

WATCH: Tamara Ugolini of Rebel News asks the UN World Health Organization Director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus a question about lockdowns and he panicked!



https://t.co/dhTOLk24DP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 16, 2022

"One of the things that we're focused on now is reinforcing the health systems within those nations. So if a pandemic were to come back, we would be able to distribute vaccines equitably," said Sajjan.

On Friday, Tedros acknowledged COVID posed a declining threat for the better part of a year, but he called recent case spikes in Southeast Asia and the Middle East a cause for concern.

The global health bureaucracy has yet to identify the origins of the respiratory virus, which they conclude "is a challenging scientific endeavour that has also become politically fraught."

In 2021, the WHO reported that COVID originated from animals and "jumped" into humans. They vehemently dismissed the possibility that it came from a lab, only to backtrack the following year.

In 2022, the WHO said it missed "key pieces of data" and ultimately said it was premature to rule out that COVID originated in a lab.