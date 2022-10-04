Why are Chinese police carrying out law enforcement on Canadian soil?

By David Menzies PETITION: Kick Them Out China set up surveillance outposts in the Greater Toronto Area to spy on people — the government must kick these bureaus out of Canada. If you agree, sign this petition. 164 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

We all know that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has “admiration” in his heart for the “basic dictatorship” that is China in terms of “getting things done."

But Chinese police operating on Canadian soil? This is truly beyond the pale — even for a PM who has amorous feelings for dictatorships' ranging from China to Iran. There are allegedly three such Chinese police stations in the Greater Toronto Area; two in Markham and one in Scarborough. Media outlets ranging from The Globe and Mail and The National Post to the New York Post recently ran stories on this incredulous situation.

Indeed, according to a report by Safeguard Defenders, a human rights watchdog, China has opened dozens of overseas police service stations in about 30 nations around the globe in order to “monitor” its citizens living abroad.

Safeguard Defenders note in a report that:

These operations eschew official bilateral police and judicial cooperation and violate the international rule of law and may violate the territorial integrity in third countries involved in setting up a parallel policing mechanism using illegal methods.

The ostensible policy reason for these police stations on Canadian soil is to allow China extra tools to combat fraud by its citizens living overseas. The Safeguard Defenders report details that police forces have been responsible for some 230,000 Chinese nationals being “persuaded to return” to China to “voluntarily” face criminal prosecution.

The report also goes on to state that the external police stations have been used to enhance China’s overseas law enforcement capabilities in possible violation of international law. Alarmingly, there has been potential human rights abuses, including using harassment and intimidation methods against detainees. Surprising? Regardless, given the human rights record of communist China, is anyone fine with this – that Beijing is running its own police service on Canadian soil? And we ponder, would China allow western law enforcement agencies to set up shop on Chinese soil?

Incidentally, we reached out to the Toronto Police Service to get its take on this situation; a TPS representative suggested we reach out to Interpol Canada instead. Meanwhile, York Regional Police Service said our queries would be best answered by the RCMP.

How odd. Usually, law enforcement is very territorial when it comes to their jurisdiction; that does not seem to be the case here. Why? Regardless, this is an outrage. Why is Canada acquiescing to the demands of a dictatorship that recently incarcerated “the two Michael's” for more than 1,000 days for no good reason? Why do we bend the knee to the nation that was ground zero for COVID-19 and all the deaths and economic damage that came with it? Outrageous!

Please sign our petition at KickThemOut.ca and once we get a sizeable number of signatures, we shall deliver this petition to whichever entity signed off on this program.

Stay tuned to Rebel News as we get to the bottom of a situation that is equal parts disturbing and scandalous.

Watch video for full report.