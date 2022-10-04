Why are Chinese police carrying out law enforcement on Canadian soil?
According to a report by Safeguard Defenders, China has opened dozens of overseas police service stations in about 30 nations around the globe in order to 'monitor' its citizens living abroad.
We all know that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has “admiration” in his heart for the “basic dictatorship” that is China in terms of “getting things done."
But Chinese police operating on Canadian soil? This is truly beyond the pale — even for a PM who has amorous feelings for dictatorships' ranging from China to Iran. There are allegedly three such Chinese police stations in the Greater Toronto Area; two in Markham and one in Scarborough. Media outlets ranging from The Globe and Mail and The National Post to the New York Post recently ran stories on this incredulous situation.
Safeguard Defenders note in a report that:
These operations eschew official bilateral police and judicial cooperation and violate the international rule of law and may violate the territorial integrity in third countries involved in setting up a parallel policing mechanism using illegal methods.
The ostensible policy reason for these police stations on Canadian soil is to allow China extra tools to combat fraud by its citizens living overseas. The Safeguard Defenders report details that police forces have been responsible for some 230,000 Chinese nationals being “persuaded to return” to China to “voluntarily” face criminal prosecution.
The report also goes on to state that the external police stations have been used to enhance China’s overseas law enforcement capabilities in possible violation of international law. Alarmingly, there has been potential human rights abuses, including using harassment and intimidation methods against detainees. Surprising? Regardless, given the human rights record of communist China, is anyone fine with this – that Beijing is running its own police service on Canadian soil? And we ponder, would China allow western law enforcement agencies to set up shop on Chinese soil?
Incidentally, we reached out to the Toronto Police Service to get its take on this situation; a TPS representative suggested we reach out to Interpol Canada instead. Meanwhile, York Regional Police Service said our queries would be best answered by the RCMP.
How odd. Usually, law enforcement is very territorial when it comes to their jurisdiction; that does not seem to be the case here. Why? Regardless, this is an outrage. Why is Canada acquiescing to the demands of a dictatorship that recently incarcerated “the two Michael's” for more than 1,000 days for no good reason? Why do we bend the knee to the nation that was ground zero for COVID-19 and all the deaths and economic damage that came with it? Outrageous!
