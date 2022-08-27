Will organic Amish farmer bend a knee to the government?
If Amos agrees to the government's demands it would most likely lose him a lot of business since his main selling point is that he produces food organically and holistically.
On last night’s episode of Rebel Roundup, host David Menzies brought Rebel News reporter Jeremy Loffredo onto the show to speak about his report on an Amish holistic farmer named Amos Miller being fined $300,000 by the U.S. government for not producing his dairy and meat products according to federal regulations.
David asked Jeremy what he thought the outcome will be of the whole situation.
Jeremy said the story could go a few different ways. The Amish are often pacifists and Amos may decide to stop farming altogether, or farm according to the government’s demands. Of course, doing this would lose him a lot of business as people buy from him because he produces food organically and holistically. Another result could be a strong battle in court for Amos’ religious freedom to produce food the way he feels God intended.
Jeremy explained the strange situation with Amos and his lawyer, where neither of them wants to work with the other but the court is forcing them to. The Amish holistic farmer wants to represent himself in court as he feels he knows his situation better than anyone else could.
- By Jeremy Loffredo
