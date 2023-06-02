Woke Twitter employees exit the company in fallout over ‘What Is A Woman’ censorship

Ian Miles Cheong, MidJourney

Several high-profile Twitter employees have exited the company following their decision to undermine the leadership of Elon Musk in censoring the Daily Wire’s documentary on trans-affirming surgeries for minors, “What Is A Woman?”

One of the employees in question, Maie Aiyed, who served as the company’s program manager for brand safety, was exposed for having previously published posts disparaging white people following her exit.

Aiyed shared her departure from Twitter, colloquially referred to as "the bird app," through a post on a verified account linked to her. Although the tweet did not detail the reasons for her exit, it extended gratitude to some of her colleagues.

The departure announcement coincided with the news of Ella Irwin's resignation, the chief of Twitter's trust and safety department, and the platform's restriction on the premiere of The Daily Wire's documentary, "What Is A Woman?".

Elon Musk confirmed on Friday that their departures were directly related to the effort to censor the documentary.

Historical posts from Aiyed, exhibiting a pattern of dismissive remarks towards white people, resurfaced among users following the news of her departure. Her previous posts, dating back to 2017, ranged from undermining white individuals' comprehension of other cultures to caricaturing their behaviors and preferences.

As detailed by Fox News producer Gregg Re, Aiyed tweeted various racial grievances against white people.

twitter "brand safety" expert departs, has previously tweeted grievences against whites pic.twitter.com/3PePwvdTLN — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) June 2, 2023

In one instance, Aiyed even stated that she was “actively avoiding reading books by white authors.”

how did this person last so long @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/iwcsONuirt — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) June 2, 2023

Aiyed's account portrays her as having Egyptian heritage, frequently posting about video games and an array of other subjects, often in a sardonic tone.

LinkedIn data indicates that Aiyed has held the role of a program manager for Brand Safety Partnerships at Twitter in the San Francisco Bay Area since March 2022, a tenure that predates Elon Musk's acquisition of the company. Her professional history includes employment at other major tech companies such as YouTube, Patreon, and Dropbox.