Word goes woke: Microsoft adds 'inclusiveness' corrections to software
Microsoft did it, they've ended discrimination forever with this major change to their word processing program.
On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Katherine Krozonouski and Natasha Biase discussed Microsoft's decision to make Word woke by adding an inclusive-language correction tool to the software. Now, users can talk just like Prime Minister Trudeau — gone are the days of hurtful words like mankind, in are the days of peoplekind.
The Rebel News DAILY Livestream airs weekdays at noon ET/10 a.m. MT, and is available across all of our streaming platforms. Never miss when Rebel News goes live — sign up for our mailing list by clicking here.
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.