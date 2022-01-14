Word goes woke: Microsoft adds 'inclusiveness' corrections to software

Microsoft did it, they've ended discrimination forever with this major change to their word processing program.

  By Rebel News
  January 14, 2022

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY LivestreamKatherine Krozonouski and Natasha Biase discussed Microsoft's decision to make Word woke by adding an inclusive-language correction tool to the software. Now, users can talk just like Prime Minister Trudeau — gone are the days of hurtful words like mankind, in are the days of peoplekind.

